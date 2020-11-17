Silver Foxes eliminate Green Wave

The Green Wave defense kept Summerville in the game for a half, but Dutch Fork surged in the second half to earn a playoff victory.
Summerville (4-4) was eliminated from the Class AAAAA Football playoffs with a 42-7 loss to four-time defending state champion Dutch Fork (7-0) during the first round Nov. 13. The teams battled for a scoreless tie at the end of the first quarter before the Silver Foxes found the end zone in the second on a 15-yard touchdown run. Summerville answered with an 83-yard TD run by quarterback Colby Shirey. Dutch Fork scored again before the end of the half to take a 21-7 lead.
However, Dutch Fork scored four unanswered TDs in the final two quarters. The Silver Foxes scored on runs of 3, 10 and 10 yards and with a 31-yard TD pass.
Summerville outrushed Dutch Fork 159 yards to 131. However, the Silver Foxes gained 221 yards through the air while the Green Wave only passed for 57. Summerville also had six penalties to Dutch Fork’s three.
The turnover battle was a wash as Summerville’s Keith Elmore Jr. intercepted a Dutch Fork pass, but the Green Wave turned the ball over on a fumble.
Shirey completed 5 of 7 pass attempts for 55 yards and finished with 85 rushing yards. Terrance Geddis added 45 rushing yards while Christian Collins added 20 and Christian Grant added 10. Tre Ancrum had one reception for 37 yards while Collin had three for 12 yards and Ka’Mari Hair had two for 8 yards.