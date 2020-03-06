Shane Fidler named new Ashley Ridge head coach

Ashley Ridge High School has hired former Waccamaw coach Shane Fidler as the new head coach for the Swamp Foxes’ Football program.
School officials made the announcement March 5. Fidler replaces coach Kenny Walker, who after 10 seasons in the position stepped down as the top fox in December. Fidler becomes only the third head football coach Ashley Ridge has ever had.
Fidler served as the head coach at Waccamaw the past three seasons and took the program from a 0-10 record in 2017 to a 7-4 record last season. Prior to taking the job at Waccamaw he served as an assistant football coach at Colleton County.
Fidler takes over a program that has experienced some success but also its share of struggles. Walker led the team to region championships in 2011 and 2014. Ashley Ridge advanced all the way to the state semi-finals in 2011 before being eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to Greenwood.
Ashley Ridge finished last season with a 3-6 record and didn’t qualify for the state playoffs.