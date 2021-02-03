Seniors sign with collegiate teams

Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester and Summerville high schools all celebrated athletes signing with college sports teams Feb. 3.
A total of 11 Dorchester School District Two athletes signed national letters of intent officially committing them to the college program of their choice during ceremonies hosted at the three high schools. The day, the first of the calendar year upon which high school athletes are allowed to sign a letter of intent, is traditionally the time when the majority of college football teams complete their new recruiting class.
For athletes, the day provides an opportunity to celebrate past accomplishments while also marking the beginning of a new journey.
“I felt I had the abilities to play at the next level so I just had to put the work in for it,” Hampton Smith, an Ashley Ridge offensive lineman who signed with Newberry College, said. “I feel like I paid my dues to be able to have this opportunity. I’m blessed to be able to have it. I knew Newberry was the place when I took my visit. … I feel I can better myself academically and on the football field there.”
Newberry also landed four Fort Dorchester football players this signing period, two defensive backs, an offensive lineman and a receiver.
West Virginia’s Bluefield State College signed a Fort Dorchester linebacker and a Fort Dorchester receiver. Rhode Island’s Bryant University also signed a Fort Dorchester defensive back.
Eastern New Mexico University signed an Ashley Ridge defensive back.
Athletes from other sports also made their college choice official. Winthrop University landed a Green Wave track and cross country athlete. Spartanburg Methodist College signed a Summerville Girls Soccer athlete.
Some high school seniors are still considering their options and are expected to sign with a college athletic program later this year. That group includes some Summerville football players.
For more information on the Feb. 3 signings and additional photos, check for updates on this website or see the Feb. 10 print edition of the Summerville Journal Scene.
Feb. 3, 2021 Athletic Signings
Ashley Ridge
Hampton Smith - Newberry College - Football
Khalil Whitaker - Eastern New Mexico University - Football
Fort Dorchester
Jordan Richards - Newberry College - Football
Khalid Gadson - Newberry College - Football
Keith Desaussure - Newberry College - Football
Dwayne Wright- Newberry College - Football
Justin McElveen - Bluefield State College - Football
O.J. Washington - Bluefield State College - Football
Jalen Levine - Bryant University - Football
Summerville
Daren Hinds - Winthrop University - Track/Cross Country
Mattie Monnet - Spartanburg Methodist College - Soccer