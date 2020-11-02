Season ends for volleyball teams

Local teams were eliminated from the Class AAAAA Volleyball playoffs Oct. 27.
Ashley Ridge went undefeated in its region this season to win a region title and receive a No. 1 seed for the playoffs. Summerville’s only losses in region play came to the Swamp Foxes so the Green Wave placed second in the region to earn a No. 2 seed. However, neither team made it out of the opening round.
Ashley Ridge fell 25-17, 25-8, 25-16 to River Bluff, a No. 2 seed, during a match in The Swamp. River Bluff then defeated Carolina Forest Oct. 29 and was scheduled to play Wando in Mount Pleasant in the Lower State Championship match Nov. 3 after press time.
Summerville traveled for its playoff match and fell 25-13, 27-25, 25-10 to Lexington, a No. 1 seed. Lexington was then eliminated with a loss to Wando.