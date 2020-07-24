SCISA pushes back fall practice, games

Private high schools in the state have a new timeline for their fall athletic programs.
The South Carolina Independent Schools Association has released a new calendar that pushes back the dates teams will be allowed to open fall practice and have their first games of the 2020 school year.
Teams were scheduled to open practice the last week of July, but due to concerns stemming from the spread of the coronavirus now aren’t allowed to open practice until Aug. 3.
The original SCISA fall schedule called for athletic contests to begin the second week of August and for the first football games to take place the following week. Now tennis, cross country, swim, golf and volleyball teams can’t have their first contest before Aug. 17.
Football teams are being required to follow a schedule broken into three phases. Beginning Aug. 3, players will practice in helmets but no other equipment. On Aug. 10 they will add shoulder pads and on Aug. 17 players will begin practicing in full pads. However, teams are not being allowed to participate in scrimmages or jamborees this year.
Football teams are now being allowed to open their season Aug. 28. This complicates things for SCISA teams that were already scheduled to face opponents from public high schools on that date because the South Carolina High School League’s newest plan for the return of fall sports doesn’t allow league football teams to open their season until Sept. 11.
Pinewood Prep was scheduled to have its first football game Aug. 21 against St. Johns High School. The Panthers would have then hosted Charleston Math and Science Aug. 28. Both St. Johns and Charleston Math and Science are High School League teams so now Pinewood will either have to find a private school to play Aug. 28 or wait until Sept. 4 to open its 2020 season.
Pinewood is already scheduled to play at Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate Sept. 4 so now the Panthers home opener could come as late as Sept. 18 when Pinewood is scheduled to host to host Porter-Gaud.
Officials have made it clear plans for reopening schools and athletic practices for both the state’s public and private schools are subject to change depending on trends in the spread of the coronavirus. On July 22, an appeals panel of the S.C. High School League delayed a vote on a once-defeated proposal calling for the start of the football season to be moved to January.
That has led to speculation the plan has more support than indicated by the 16-1 vote against it by the league’s executive committee. That vote against came on July 15.