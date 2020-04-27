SCHSL announces online Spirit Challenge via Twitter

With the current void in athletic competition in the Palmetto State, the South Carolina High School League has created a fun, yet safe alternative to bring back the school rivalries we are all missing during this COVID-19 pandemic.
This week, students, fans and high school alumni across South Carolina will have a chance to support their team in the SCHSL Spirit Challenge via Twitter.
This social media event will be hosted on the SCHSL Twitter account and feature a bracket comprising all 220-member high schools. The bracket will not be aligned by classification or geographical region. Each matchup will allow for voting by the public for 24 hours. The school that gets the most Twitter votes will be advancing to the next round.
“We are well aware of just how strong the support is for high school sports across South Carolina and school pride has not been diminished by these challenging times,” League Commissioner Jerome Singleton said. “We encourage all schools to utilize their social media accounts to spread the word about this all-inclusive competition to get their fans involved in the voting. School spirit is at your fingertips- be sure to vote daily.”
Opening round matchups will begin on April 27 with each matchup being posted for voting on the @SCHSL Twitter account for a 24-hour period. Stay tuned to the SCHSL Twitter account for early morning matchups and poll postings. The opening round will be spread out over four days and will allow fans to vote on all pairings.
Ashley Ridge, Berkeley, Goose Creek and Summerville all have their first matchup April 27 while Fort Dorchester has its first matchup April 28. Winners of those matches will advance to compete in the second round May 4 or May 5.
Cane Bay received a bye in the first round, so its first match is May 4. To find other schools’ date of competition visit http://schsl.org/index.php/spiritchallenge-2020/.
The SCHSL Spirit Challenge is sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance, Jostens, Wilson and TeamIP.