School spirit Roger Lee Roger Lee Author email Oct 28, 2020 Oct 28, 2020 Updated 26 min ago Buy Now The Fort Dorchester Band performs during the Oct. 23 football game between Fort Dorchester and Summerville. The Patriots edged out the Green Wave 35-34 in one of the most thrilling games of the season so far. Roger Lee/Journal Scene Subscribe today for $2.98 / week Tags Fort Dorchester Band Football Roger Lee Author email Today's Top Headlines SC DSS Director Michael Leach trying to transform the long-troubled social services agency North Augusta man killed in early morning crash SC GOP candidate says poll worker 'bullied' her when she refused to wear mask while voting Region hospitals sounding alarm on influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations; urge flu shots Alice Warren, whose legendary soul food united Charlestonians, dies after COVID diagnosis Lindsey Graham, Jaime Harrison agree to a final SC Senate debate on Friday Greenville official on early voting: 'You won't have these kind of lines on Election Day' Where to vote early or absentee in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties Former SC cop charged with over 50 sex crimes Greenville County early voting locations 'slammed' for second week in a row