School district suspends summer athletic workouts

Hope for local high school athletes has been replaced with doubt.
Once again Dorchester School District Two athletes, as well as their coaches, families, friends and fans, are left wondering when high-school sports will resume.
District officials have suspended summer workouts and conditioning training for students involved in Fall athletic programs effective July 2. According to a press release issued June 30, Ashley Ridge High, Fort Dorchester High and Summerville High administrators and athletic directors have cancelled athletic activities “in an abundance of caution for the health and safety of students and staff.”
District officials say the possible date to resume such programs will be revaluated July 16.
Only 16 days ago, district officials allowed its high school athletic teams to resume group conditioning and training for the first time since schools were closed in mid-March in an effort to help contain the spread of the Corona Virus. All June activities were conducted in compliance with South Carolina High School League safety guidelines.
Procedures for gradually increasing the types of training so activities considered more risky because of the Corona Virus were divided into phases but, before the first phase could be completed there was an increase in the reported number of people in South Carolina testing positive for the Corona Virus. That led to the decision to suspend summer workouts and conditioning.