Richards, Wright named to Shrine Bowl roster

A pair of Patriots are being honored by Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas officials.
The Shrine Bowl all-star football game traditionally pits the best senior football players from South Carolina against the best players North Carolina has to offer in a friendly yet competitive event. The game is usually played in late December, but the 2020 game was canceled due to COVID-19.
However, officials did go through the process of selecting athletes for Shrine Bowl rosters as a way of honoring members of the Class of 2021. Those rosters were released to the public Dec. 19.
Fort Dorchester landed two athletes on the South Carolina All-stars Roster, offensive lineman Jordan Richards and running back Dwayne Wright.
Richards (6-3, 265 pounds) recorded more than 30 knock-down blocks as a senior. He has been with the Patriots varsity squad since his freshman season and has drawn a lot of D-1 interest.
“He was a three-year starter,” Fort Dorchester offensive line coach Joey Still said. “This year he had an unbelievable amount of pancakes. He has great character and has kind of been the anchor of the Fort Dorchester offensive line the past three years.”
Richards and Still did get to cap their 2020-21 football activities by participating in The Blitz Senior Game, an all-star event hosted at Woodland High School Jan. 2.
Wright (6-0, 220) is a three-year varsity letterman for the Patriots. As a junior, he had 138 carries for 992 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns while splitting time at his position. He only fumbled twice and had six receptions for 88 yards.
As a senior, Wright was the workhorse of a Fort team that finished the season at 7-1 after sweeping its region. He finished the season with 1,216 rushing yards and 17 TDs on 161 carries. He also made 10 receptions for 38 yards.
The Patriots are two of only 42 players selected for the South Carolina All-stars Roster. The only other Lowcountry player selected is Goose Creek defensive back Melvin Ravenel.