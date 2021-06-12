Registration open for youth athletic camps

Local high schools are offering athletic camps for youngsters looking to work on fundamentals and have a little fun this summer.
Summerville High School will be conducting its annual Green Wave Youth Basketball Camp June 28 through July 1.
The camp will run Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. until noon with a cost of $100. The primary objectives of the Green Wave Youth Basketball Camp are to offer players an affordable basketball camp experience, tools athletes can use to improve their game on their own, and some fun.
The camp staff includes Green Wave coaching staff along with returning players and will incorporate the principles of basketball, sportsmanship, leadership, and citizenship. All proceeds will help to send the Summerville Boys’ Basketball teams to various summer team camps.
For more information, contact Coach David Long at dlong@dorchester2.k12.sc.us.
The school is also hosting three other camps this summer.
The Little Wave Cheer Camp is scheduled for July 12-14. Cost is $80 per camper. Sessions will run from 8-11 a.m. daily.
The Summerville Green Wave Volleyball Camp for rising fourth-graders through ninth-graders is scheduled for July 16-17. Cost is $65 with a $5 discount offered to families registering a second child. Sessions will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. daily.
A softball camp for rising fifth-graders through ninth-graders is scheduled for July 12-15. Cost is $100 per camper. Sessions will run from 8:30 a.m. until noon daily.
For more information on those three camps, visit summervilleathletics.com.
Ashley Ridge Camps
The Ashley Ridge High School Baseball Camp for players age 6-12 is scheduled for June 21-24. Cost is $75 per camper. Sessions directed by members of the Swamp Foxes Baseball coaching staff will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. daily.
For more information on the baseball camp, email bbellush@dorchester2.k12.sc.us or call 843-695-4900, extension 52174.
The Ashley Ridge Football program will host its inaugural Friday Night Lights Youth Camp from 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 23. Future Foxes age 5-12 will have the opportunity to practice under the lights and work on football fundamentals with Ashley Ridge players and coaches. Campers will also receive instruction on how to play the game safely and receive a t shirt.
The football camp is free, but participants must preregister at gofoxes.org.
The Little Swamp Fox Cheer Camp for rising kindergarteners through rising sixth-graders is scheduled from July 29-31. Cost is $50 per camper and includes a t-shirt for those registering prior to July 1. For further information, contact Emilee Fidler at efidler@dorchester2.k12.sc.us.
The Ashley Ridge Soccer Camp for athletes age 3-6 and Elite Camp for higher skilled players 10 and older are scheduled for July 12-15. Sessions will run from 9 a.m. until noon daily. Cost is $60 per camper. For more information, contact Coach Mark Weaver at mweaver@dorchester2.k12.sc.us.