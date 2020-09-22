Rafferty pleased with coaching staff

from A5
Ian Rafferty is leading the Green Wave Football team into battle this season.
A former Green Wave athlete, Rafferty took over as head coach at Summerville this spring after serving as Fort Dorchester’s offensive coordinator the past several years. He replaces Joe Call, who is now the head coach for Oceanside Collegiate.
“I was in a pretty good situation where I was teaching wise and coaching wise,” Rafferty said. “I came over here because it was the right time for me and I think this program has the chance to be highly successful every year. We have plenty of athletes and the resources and administration to support us.”
After graduating from Summerville, Rafferty was a lineman at N.C. State who went on to play professionally for the NFL’s New York Jets and Tennessee Titans.
He feels good about the group of coaches he has assisting him in his first season as Summerville’s head coach.
“My coaching staff rivals any staff in the state,” he said. “I was able to put together a great staff of experienced guys.”
Much of his coaching experience has been on the offensive side of the ball so in addition to the duties he has as the head coach he will coach running backs and partner with his offensive coordinator in running the offense.
“I brought Ryan Charpia with me from Fort Dorchester to coach our quarterbacks and be our offensive coordinator,” Rafferty said. “He coached quarterbacks there and I’m real excited he came with me. He is a high energy guy and knows a lot of football. His dad and brother are coaches so he has been around football his whole life. He brings a great attitude to practice and the kids have fun around him.”
Most of the other assistant coaches were already at Summerville.
Omar Nesbit returns to coach the offensive line. AJ Glover returns to coach receivers.
Ahren Self returns as defensive coordinator and will work closely with the linebackers.
“He’s one of the best defensive coordinators around,” Rafferty said. “I really have enjoyed working with him. He is in his fifth season here and really knows football. He’s coached in college and been a head coach so he knows what I have to deal with and tries to help me out.”
Also returning to the staff on the defensive side of the ball are line coach Ken White, outside linebackers coach Jamie Tyler and defensive backs coach Kevin Bellush.
The two new members of the varsity staff are Caleb Strickland and Tav Schwarting. Strickland is a former Ashley Ridge coach who will help coach the defensive line. Schwarting, who will help with the defensive backs, played at Presbyterian College. After an injury ended his football career he transferred and worked on the Gray Collegiate coaching staff while attending the University of South Carolina.
The staff is rounded out by Chris Collins, who returns as special teams coordinator.
“I don’t have to worry about any of the kicking or long snapping,” Rafferty said. “Our holders, snappers and kickers are some of the best around because they spend a lot of time working with him.”