Rafferty notches first win as Green Wave coach

Ian Rafferty’s first victory as the Green Wave Football head coach came by an astonishing margin.
Summerville defeated Stall 72-12 at Charleston County School District’s new District 4 Regional Stadium. The Green Wave improved to 1-1 on the season with a 1-0 mark in Region 8-AAAAA. Stall fell to 0-2 and 0-2.
“The monkey is off my back now so that’s good,” Rafferty, a former Summerville player and long-time Fort Dorchester assistant coach, said. “I’m proud of these kids. They played hard and are starting to buy into what we want to do.”
Summerville took a 49-6 lead into the half and continued to get some solid performances from a variety of players the final two quarters.
Four different Green Wave running backs scored. Both Tyquane Murdock and Terrance Geddis scored two touchdowns. Senior receiver Leroy Simmons also scored twice.
Defensive back Xavier Mitchell-Brown had a pick-6 for the Green Wave.
“We challenged our offensive line this week,” Rafferty said. “We’ve had some guys there step in and play new positions and they did a great job. It’s hard to pick somebody out to praise tonight because so many guys played well but I’m proud of our offensive line.”
Next week, Summerville hosts West Ashley.