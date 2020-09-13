Preps wrap: golfers claim Medalist honors

Last week was busy for local high school girls’ golf teams.
The Summerville Girls defeated rival Fort Dorchester 192-207 Sept. 8. Summerville junior Taylor Perry was low medalist with a round of 38.
The Ashley Ridge Girls traveled to Shadowmoss Sept. 10 for a Region 8-AAAAA match up against West Ashley High. The Lady Swamp Foxes triumphed over a very young West Ashley squad 195-232. In her first varsity match, Ashley Ridge seventh-grader Sofia Villarose claimed Medalist honors with a score of 41.
The Ashley Ridge Girls finished second on Sept. 9 in a three way match between 5A power Wando and region rival Summerville. The Lady Swamp Foxes posted a score of 195, besting Summerville, which carded a 200. Wando led the way, however, with a score of 167.
Earlier this season Ashley Ridge junior Peyton Harbert claimed Medalist honors during a match against Berkeley with a round of 44 and Ashely Ridge’s Avery Smith claimed Medalist honors during a match against Cane Bay with a round of 41.
The Ashley Ridge Swim team hosted West Ashley and Stall at the North Charleston aquatic center Sept. 8. The Ashley Ridge Boys defeated Stall 133-7 but fell 97-72 to West Ashley. The Ashley Ridge Girls defeated Stall 140-2 and defeated West Ashley 115-55.
Colin Phipps earned his first state cut of the season in the 100-yard breaststroke. First place finishes included: the AR Boys and Girls 200 Medley Relay teams, the AR Girls 200 Free Relay team (Kennedy Elwood, Olivia Ackerman, Courtney Tedesco, Hannah Grover and Emma Merchak, Audrey Smith (200 IM), Olivia Ackerman (50 free and 100 butterfly), Hannah Grover (500 free), Jack Jonas (200 IM and 500 free), Kennedy Elwood (100 backstroke), Emma Christie (100 breast) and Colin Phipps (100 breast).
The Ashley Ridge Swim team hosted an invitational with James Island, Stall and Lucy Beckham Sept. 12. The Swamp Foxes won the boys’ meet with 267 points. Trailing were Lucy Beckham (253.5), James Island (149.5) and Stall (3). Lucy Beckham won the girls’ meet with 270 points. Trailing were Ashley Ridge (227), James Island (183) and Stall (2).
Tedesco (200 IM) and Ackerman (50 free) earned an automatic state cut. First place finishes included: Cohen Phillips (200 IM and 100 breast), Lucas Millard (50 free), Tedesco (200 IM), the AR Boys 200 Medley Relay team, and the AR Girls and Boys 200 Free Relay teams.