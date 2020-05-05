Pohlman signs with Sandsharks

Summerville High School senior CJ Pohlman has signed to run track for the University of South Carolina Beaufort.
As a junior last spring, Pohlman placed sixth in the 400-meter dash at the state meet with a 50.34 time and helped the Summerville 4x400 Relay team to a third place finish. The relay team finished with a 3:21.66 time.
He seemed to be positioning himself for a strong final season with the Green Wave Track and Field Team when school was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“CJ can do anything from the 100-meter dash to the 400,” Summerville coach Kevin Bellush said. “He is a gifted athlete and when he saw an opportunity to get better he took the bull by the horns and busted his butt to get better.”
Summerville was only able to participate in a couple of meets this spring before schools were closed. At the Sandlapper Classic meet in West Ashley March 7, Pohlman placed sixth in the 200 dash with a 24.09 time and seventh in the 400 with a 54.23 time.
Pohlman was also a wide receiver and special teams player for the Green Wave Football Team. His football statistics have his personal best time in the 100 dash at 11 seconds and his top time in the 400 at 48.56. He was clocked at 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
In the fall, he will join a USC Beaufort program that shows promise.
The Sandsharks Women’s Track Team placed second at the 2019 Sun Conference Championships while the Shandsharks Men’s Track Team placed fourth.
USC Beaufort’s Mens 4x400 Relay Team placed third there.