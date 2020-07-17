Plan calls for the return of high school football this fall

Practice will open later and schedules won’t be as long but officials are planning for high school athletic teams in the state to compete this fall.
Contests for all South Carolina High School League athletic teams have been suspended since March due to COVID-19. However, the league’s executive committee met July 15 and approved a plan calling for teams to return to competition.
The plan pushes the opening day of practice for all fall programs back just more than two weeks. Originally practice was to open July 31, but now it will open Aug. 17.
“It is the premise and promise of this league, from the membership, SCHSL staff, Executive Board and Appellate Panel, to support and encourage athletic participation among all of South Carolina’s students,” Commissioner Jerome Singleton said. “We have been overcome with grief and outright disappointment since mid-March when the nation was at a standstill with the onset of Covid-19. What has followed is months of uncertainty, confusion, and despair. That ends now. We are forging ahead with the information we have, placing as many health and safety precautions at the frontline and allowing fall sports to continue with adjustments.”
In addition, the plan calls for the football season to be shortened. Teams will play a maximum of seven games during the regular season with the first games scheduled for Sept. 11.
The football playoffs will begin Oct. 30 with teams qualifying based on how they placed in their region. The football state championships will likely be earlier than normal with the state finals scheduled for Nov. 20.
Competitive cheer teams in the league can compete beginning Sept. 12. All the other fall sports teams can open their 2020 season Aug. 31. For volleyball and girls’ tennis, playoff seeding will be determined by how teams place in their region. For cheer, swimming and cross country, qualifying events will determine which athletes advance to the state finals.
However, nothing is set in stone. League officials plan to review matters a week prior to when each season is scheduled to begin so there could still be further delays for coaches and athletes anxious to return to action.
Updated Schedule for Fall Sports
Football
First Game: September 11th (Begin with Region play)
Maximum Regular Season Games: 7
Playoffs Start: October 30th
State Finals: November 20th
Girls’ Tennis and Volleyball
First Contest: August 31st (Begin with Region play)
Girls’ Tennis and Volleyball Playoffs Start: October 19th
Girls’ Tennis and Volleyball State Finals: October 31st
Swim and Girls’ Golf
First Contest: August 31st
Swim State Finals: October 10th and 12th
Girls’ Golf Qualifiers: October 19th
Girls’ Golf State Finals: October 26th and 27th
Cross Country
First Contest: August 31st
Cross Country Qualifiers: Week of November 2nd - 7th
Cross Country State Finals: Week of November 9th -14th
Competitive Cheer
First Contest: September 12th
Upper/Lower Qualifiers: Week of November 2nd – 7th
Cheer State Finals: Week of November 9th -14th