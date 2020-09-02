Pinewood to open football season Friday

Pinewood Prep opens its varsity football season this week.
The Panthers travel to Darlington Sept. 4 to face Trinity Byrnes Collegiate. The Titans will carry a 14-game winning streak into the game while Pinewood has only won one game the past two seasons.
“They are always big, physical and well coached,” Pinewood Prep coach JW Myers said. “They run a single wing offense that can be hard to defend because of their size up front. Last year we were able to hang in there with them for a while but late in the game their depth really gave them an advantage and they pulled away.”
The Titans went on to claim the 2019 SCISA AA Football Championship, the first football title in the school’s history, by defeating Hilton Head Christian in the championship game. However, at the end of the school year, the team lost some of the skill position players that accompanied its beefy offensive line so well.
Friday marks Myers’ debut as the Head Coach for the Panthers Football program, but he has been a part of the Pinewood athletic department since 2016 and came to the school with prior coaching experience. He was also a four-year starter and all-conference player for the Charleston Southern University Football team.
Pinewood had its Blue and White Game Aug. 28 and Myers likes what his players showed him during the intra-squad contest.
“I’m pleased with where we are right now,” Myers said. “We are young, but for the first time in a while we have some depth. We are a little thin on the offensive line but we have depth at our skill positions. We are hoping if we spread it out some Friday that will work to our advantage.”
On Aug. 27 the Pinewood Middle School Football program lifted spirit around the school by winning its season and home opener against Orangeburg Prep. That team will host the Trinity Byrnes middle school team at 6 p.m. Sept. 3.
The Panther varsity team will travel to Wilson Hall Sept. 11 and then host Porter-Gaud Sept. 18 for its home opener.