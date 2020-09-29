Pinewood Tennis goes two-for-two

The Pinewood tennis team won two matches in two days last week.
The Panthers defeated Palmetto Christian Academy on Sept. 21 and beat Summerville High School Sept. 22.
“I am extremely proud of the work the girls have put in this season,” Pinewood coach Josh Byrd said. “They have done everything asked of them and it is paying off. We are playing the best tennis of the season right now and we are excited to see where it takes us.”
Sophomore Jessica Osborne picked up two wins at the number one spot, defeating Emily Shaw at PCA 6-3, 6-1 and then in a tight match beat Summerville senior Hannah McKee. Three other Pinewood players picked up two wins; senior Elizabeth Hylton, eighth-grader Anneleise Phinney and seventh-grader Ellery Woods.
Against PCA Elizabeth Hylton won 4-6, 6-0, 10-7. Anneleise Phinney won 2-6, 7-6, 10-7. Ellery Woods won 6-2, 6-4. With the match at 4-2 in Pinewood’s favor they just needed one win from the doubles match and Phinney and Woods won 8-4 to seal the match 5-4.
Pinewood carried that momentum into the match against Summerville and played some outstanding tennis to secure the win 9-0.
The Pinewood girl’s golf team upped its record to 7-2 last week. The Panthers earned a 166-199 victory over Porter-Gaud in a match played at Pine Forest.
The team was led by seventh-grader Marlie Duarte who was match medalist with a 40. She was backed up by sophomore Karla Correa with a 41, junior Frances Hester with 42, sophomore Aubrey Merryman with a 43 and seventh-grader Kiersten Cruse with a 46. Rounding out the Pinewood players were Kajal Schiller with a 55 and Lindsay Gilmer with a 58.
“We have been steadily getting better the past few weeks,” Pinewood coach Seth Davis said. “We’ve had several scores in the 170’s and now we managed to put up a 166. Considering the limited amount of practice we’ve had due to the rain I’m very impressed with the results the girls have had.”
The Panthers then split their matches at home Sept. 24, defeating Cane Bay 167-220 and falling to Laurence Manning 163-167. The team was once again led by Duarte with a 39, and Karla Correa and Frances Hester with rounds of 40. The medalist was Autumn Cary from Laurence Manning with a 36.
Pinewood v. Summerville Singles Results:
Jessica Osborne beat Hannah McKee 6-1, 0-6, 10-7
Ellie Rodgers beat Lily Butterworth 6-1, 6-0
Victoria Vietri beat Audrey Jacks 7-5, 6-4
Elizabeth Hylton beat Lilly Trollinger 6-0, 6-0
Anneleise Phinney beat Lauren Howard 6-0, 6-0
Ellery Woods beat Chandler Roark 6-0, 6-1
Pinewood v. Summerville Doubles Results:
Rodgers and Hylton beat Mckee and Butterworth 9-7
Phinney and Karen Russi beat Addie Kriese and Hannah Miner 8-6
McKenna Zielke and Aislynn MacConnell beat Howard and Hayden Mize 9-7