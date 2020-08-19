Pinewood swimmers compete in Hilton Head

from page A7
The Pinewood Prep Varsity Swim Team opened its season Aug. 15.
The Panthers traveled to Hilton Head to compete in the Hilton Head Christian Academy Invitational and the hard work the swimmers put in the past couple of weeks paid off in the form of a strong team performance.
The Pinewood Boys placed third and the Pinewood Girls placed fifth. Coaches Jessica Archambault and Virginia Cunningham said it was great to see the kids back in the water competing again and their swimmers showed great sportsmanship.
Pinewood results at 2020 Hilton Head Christian Academy Invitational
200 IM: Mark Mcghee (2:29.11).
50 Freestyle: Kendyll Hallmark (45.56), Kayla Brach (47.03), Nolan Diffley (34.12), Cameron Thrower (41.11), Jeremiah Bowens (39.31).
100 Fly: Olivia Polk (1:24.85), Mark McGhee (1:08.12), Carson Good (1:13.8).
100 Free: Kayla Brach (1:55.22), Kendyll Hallmark (1:39.35), Megan Zielke (1:18.19), Anna Kabine (1:13.14), Nolan Diffley (1:21.04), Cameron Thrower (1:57.00), McGregor Byrne (1:47.00), Jeremiah Bowens (1:48.41).
500 Free: Aislynn MacConnell (7:18.27), Christopher Kabine (7:11.00), Will Bilsback (7:01.39).
100 Back: Megan Zielke (1:36.96), Anna Kabine (1:30.91), Lilly Beth Beyler (1:41.92), Bradley Sievert (1:53.00), Chris Kabine (1:25.11), Tyler Weckesser (1:29.3), Will Bilsback (1:30.21).
100 Breast: Aislynn MacConnell (1:32.75), Sage Touchberry (1:55.43), Beckham Touchberry (1:32.80).
Girls Medley Relay (Anna Kabine, Aislynn MacConnell, Olivia Polk and Megan Zielke): 2:26.11.
Boys Medley Relay (Will Bilsback, Carson Good, Mark McGhee and Tyler Weckesser): 2:13.35.
Girls 200 Free Relay (Anna Kabine, Aislynn MacConnell, Lilly Beth Beyler and Olivia Polk): 2:05.72.
Boys 200 Free Relay B (Nolan Diffley, Cameron Thrower, McGregory Byrne and Jeremiah Bowens): 3:03.55.
Boys 200 Free Relay A (Will Bilsback, Carson Good, Tyler Weckesser and Mark McGhee): 1:55.27.
Girls 400 Freestyle Relay (Sage Touchberry, Lilly Beth Beyler, Kendyll Hallmark and Megan Zielke): 5:43.03.
Boys 400 Free Relay (Beckham Touchberry, Bradley Sievert, Nolan Diffley and Chris Kabine): 5:15.92.