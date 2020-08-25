Pinewood swimmers compete in Charleston

Pinewood Prep traveled to the Northbridge Terrace pool on Saturday to swim in a dual meet against a rival.
Pinewood took on Porter-Gaud. A handful of Panthers swimmers turned in personal best times and several made state qualifying cuts.
In the girls 200 medley relay, the Pinewood A Team (Anna Kabine, Aislynn MacConnell, Olivia Polk and Megan Zielke) placed third with a time of 2:30.89. Pinewood’s girls 200 medley relay B team (Lilly Beth Beyler, Sage Touchberry, Kendyll Hallmark and Kayla Brach) finished its race with a time of 3:10.47 to place third.
In the boys 200 medley relay, the Panthers’ A Team (Chris Kabine, Mark McGhee, Carson Good and William Bilsback) placed second with a time of 2:11.57. The Pinewood B team (Bradley Sievert, Beckham Touchberry, Gabin Moreau and Nolan Diffley) placed third with a time of 2:40.93.
In the girls 200 free relay, the Pinewood A team (Anna Kabine, Aislynn MacConnell, Megan Zielke and Olivia Polk) placed third with a 2:08.06 time. The Pinewood B team (Sage Touchberry, Kendyll Hallmark, Kayla Brach and Lilly Beth Beyler) placed fifth with a time of 2:40.22.
In the boys 200 free relay, the Pinewood A team (Mark McGhee, Will Bilsback, Tyler Weckesser and Carson Good) placed third with a time of 1:53.05. The Pinewood B team (Jeremiah Bowens, McGregory Byrne, Cameron Thrower and Gabin Moreau) placed fifth with a time of 2:35.57.
In the boys 400 free relay, the Pinewood A team (Tyler Weckesser, Beckham Touchberry, Nolan Diffley and Chris Kabine) placed fourth with a time of 4:52.86. The Pinewood B team (Bradley Sievert, Cameron Thrower, McGregor Byrne and Jeremiah Bowens) placed fifth with a time of 7:02.70.
In the girls 100 backstroke, Lilly Beth Beyler (1:36.69) placed fifth. In the boys 100 backstroke, Gabin Moreau (1:38.84) placed sixth and Bradley Sievert (1:41.10) placed seventh. In the boys 100 breaststroke, Mark McGhee (1:9.69) placed fourth, Carson Good (1:29.54) placed seventh and Beckham Touchberry (1:33.03) placed eighth.
In the girls 200 freestyle, Aislynn MacConnell (2:36.77) placed fifth, Megan Zielke (2:55.35) eighth, Anna Kabine (2:57.05) ninth and Kendyll Hallmark (3:47.92) 10th.
In the boys 200 freestyle, Will Bilsback (2:29.19) placed sixth, Tyler Weckesser (2:38.62) seventh and Chris Kabine (2:38.93) eighth.
In the girls 200 individual medley, Olivia Polk (3:01.24) placed seventh. In the girls 50 freestyle, Sage Touchberry (33.58) placed third, Megan Zielke (34.73) fifth, Lilly Beth Beyler (35.21) seventh, Kendyll Hallmark (42.73)12th and Kayla Brach (47.85) 13th.
In the boys 50 freestyle, Tyler Weckesser (29.18) placed third, Beckham Touchberry (31.49) seventh, Nolan Diffley (33.08) 11th, McGregory Byrne (40.71) 17th and Cameron Thrower (42.50) 18th.
In the girls 100 butterfly, Aislynn MacConnell (1:23.93) placed fifth. In the girls 100 freestyle, Olivia Polk won with a 1:06.68 time and Anna Kabine (1:15.00) placed fourth. Sage Touchberry (1:17.15) placed sixth and Kayla Brach (1:53.34) 11th.
In the boys 100 freestyle, Carson Good (1:03.07) placed second, Will Bilsback (1:03.67) third, Nolan Diffley (1:17.35) ninth, Bradley Sievert (1:19.91) 11th, Gabin Moreau (1:25.86) 12th, McGregor Byrne (1:42.08) 18th and Jeremiah Bowens (1:44.09)19th.
In the boys 500 freestyle, Mark McGhee (6:18.63) placed fourth.