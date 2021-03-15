Pinewood skeet shooters named All-American

A couple of Pinewood Prep freshmen have received some high praise from a national organization.
Pinewood Prep skeet shooters Robert Dudley and Mack Morris have been named to the 2021 National Skeet Shooting Association’s Kreigoff All-American Sub-Junior First Team for 2021. This achievement recognizes only the top six skeet shooters under the age of 14 in the United States.
Both Dudley and Morris shoot skeet, trap and sporting clays for Pinewood’s sporting clays team and continue to create waves in the skeet world.