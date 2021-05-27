Pinewood Prep shooters bring home skeet championship trophy

Pinewood Prep's Robert Dudley, Mack Morris and Anneleise Phinney teamed up to win the SCISA state skeet tournament.
The three-person squad secured the win with a combined score of 144 out of 150, outperforming the next closest squad by four targets. Pinewood also had the overall top score against more than 200 other squads representing clubs and schools from across the state.
The Pinewood students are highly talented National Skeet Shooting Association athletes who regularly participate in events throughout the southeast.
The Pinewood team also recently recognized its newest member, awarding Taylor Buttler her first varsity letter for sporting clays. This year she has been active in both practice and competition.