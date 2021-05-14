Pinewood Prep puts 7 Panthers on all-region baseball team

Pinewood Prep landed seven players on the 2021 SCISA Region 3-AAA baseball all-region team.
Pinewood swept its region opponents this season to claim the region championship, so it came as no surprise that the Panthers landed the most players on the list and garnered two of the region’s top honors.
Senior Aidan Bisbano has been named the region player of the year. The shortstop, who will be going to Coker College on scholarship in the fall, had 10 home runs and ended the season with a .423 batting average. The finished among the state leaders in home runs.
“Aidan is the hardest working player I’ve had in 15 years,” Pinewood coach Jay Buddin said. “On his own he does everything he can to improve, hitting the batting cage or fielding ground balls. In 2018 he was a freshman on a team with 10 seniors so his playing time was limited, but he practiced hard and absorbed everything and when he became a starter that all paid off.”
Also receiving all-region honors are Pinewood’s Lowden Olsen, Noah Cadiz, Cooper Robinson, Matt Morris, Ben Beckwith and Luke Hartig.
Robinson finished the season with an 8-2 pitching record and .425 batting average. He struck out 57 batters in 39 innings.
Hartig was 5-3 on the mound with 31 strikeouts and a 4.0 ERA. He had a .333 batting average and a team-high 31 RBIs.
Beckwith was 4-2 on the hill with 41 strikeouts in 38 innings.
Olsen was the Panthers’ leading hitter with a .440 batting average and 37 hits. He also had 12 stolen bases. Morris finished with a .413 batting average and 31 hits. His .650 on base percentage led the team. Cadiz had a .356 batting average with 31 hits and a .495 on base percentage.
Buddin was named the region coach of the year. He has now led the Panthers to a region title in four of the last seven seasons. This year, Pinewood finished the season with an 18-7 record after losing playoff games to Trinity Collegiate and Augusta Christian.
“Unfortunately in the playoffs we faced two good arms first thing,” Buddin said. “We did have some opportunities though. We loaded the bases in the seventh inning against Trinity but then couldn’t capitalize.”
The Panthers will lose three seniors from the team, Morris, Beckwith and Bisbano. With 11 juniors and a sophomore expected to return, the team should be a contender next season.
Region runner-up Porter-Gaud had five players selected for the all-region team, Emmett DeScherer, Cooper Holbrook, Kyle Stock, Sam Teich and Reis Perry. First Baptist is represented by seniors L.T. Dantzler and Alex Mitchell and Northwood is represented by senior James Goodwin.