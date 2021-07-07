Pinewood Prep Panthers release 2021 football schedule

The Pinewood Prep Football team will have six home games in 2021.
The Panthers’ football schedule doesn’t include any big surprises and dedicated Pinewood fans should be pleased because they will only have to plan for a couple of lengthy road trips this fall.
Pinewood will warm up for the season by participating in the Branchville Jamboree at 6 p.m. Aug. 13. The Panthers will then open the season by hosting St. Johns High School Aug. 20. That game is the only game Pinewood has scheduled against a non-SCISA team.
After an open week, Pinewood returns to action with back-to-back home games against Trinity Byrnes Sept. 3 and Wilson Hall Sept. 10. The Panthers first road game will be at rival Porter-Gaud Sept. 17.
Pinewood’s Homecoming game is on Oct. 8 and its Senior Night is Oct. 15.
Teams in Pinewood’s region this season are Trinity Byrnes, Porter-Gaud, Laurence Manning and First Baptist.
Pinewood Prep coach JW Myers is preparing for his second season as the Panthers’ head football coach and is pleased with what his team is accomplishing this offseason.
“Spring practice was very productive,” Myers said. “We had 45 student-athletes come out. We feel very good about our offensive scheme and we have better depth on both sides of the ball this year than we have had in the past.”
Pinewood had six offensive starters back this spring and five defensive starters. Quarterback T.J. Hatchett, who completed 116 passes as a junior last season for 1,163 yards and four TDs, has returned to lead the Panthers’ offense.
Rising junior Shane DaRe will anchor the Panthers’ defense and special teams. Last year the linebacker made 50 tackles including 21 solo stops and four for a loss. As a kicker, DaRe made 17 of 20 PAT attempts and hit 3 of 4 field goal attempts. He scored 58 points for the Panthers to lead the team in the category.
Pinewood has begun its summer lifting and conditioning program and the Panthers’ skills players participated in some 7 on 7 competitions in June. The Panthers will join several local teams at Ashley Ridge High School July 15 for a passing camp. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. until noon.
2021 Pinewood Prep Varsity Football Schedule
St. Johns Aug. 20
Open Aug. 27
Trinity Byrnes Sept. 3
Wilson Hall Sept. 10
@ Porter-Gaud Sept. 17
John Paul II Sept. 23
@ Hilton Head Christian Oct. 1
Augusta Christian Oct. 8
Laurence Manning Oct. 15
@ First Baptist Oct. 22
@ Northwood Academy Oct. 29