Pinewood notches golf, tennis wins

As the month of August wound down things heated up for Panthers Athletics.
The last full week of the month saw multiple Pinewood Prep teams pick up big wins. The Lady Panthers Golf team opened its season Aug. 27 with a pair of victories during a home match.
"It was great to see the girls out on the course and for us to start the season in a positive way," Pinewood Coach Seth Davis said.
Pinewood shot 173 to beat both Ashley Hall (200) and Summerville (201). Madison Wert, who played as an individual from Northwood, turned in a round of 37 to earn low-medalist honors. The Panthers were led by Karla Correa (39), Frances Hester (43), and Marlie Duarte (44). Pinewood plays again this week, in a region match against Porter-Gaud at Oak Point on Kiawah.
The Pinewood Girls Tennis team won its season opener, defeating Summerville High School 5-3.
"It was great to finally be able to play and all the girls put in good performances,” Pinewood coach Josh Byrd said.
The team is scheduled to host Ashley Hall at 4 p.m. Sept. 3 and Porter-Gaud at 4 p.m. Sept. 9.