Pinewood girls look to dial up the pressure

Injuries the Pinewood Girls Basketball team suffered last season may help make this year’s team stronger.
The Lady Panthers started two freshmen and two sophomores at one point last season so now the team has several athletes with considerable varsity experience. Pinewood fell to Wilson Hall in the first round of the 2020 SCISA basketball playoffs, but it is eyeing a stronger performance this season.
“I’m excited to watch this team get out in the open floor while keeping constant pressure on our opponents,” Pinewood coach Anthony Weston said.
Weston is in his first season heading the girls’ basketball program, but has been part of the Pinewood athletic department since 2008 and has worked with both the boys’ and girls’ basketball programs. A native of Columbia, S.C., Weston played for successful teams at Keenan High School and Virginia Intermont College.
Senior guard Jessica Mangas is the leading scorer returning to the Lady Panthers. Junior forward Kylie Jennings is the leading returning rebounder and sophomore guard Marissa Mangas is back after finishing last season among the team’s assists leaders.
Some players who are new to the varsity squad are also expected to play key roles. Sophomore Jessica Osborne, who has already earned all-state honors for both soccer and tennis, brings a lot of athleticism.
“Jessica brings size, speed and court vision,” Weston said.
Sophomores Danyell Sanders and Cheyenne Goodwine, who transferred from Stall, are both strong shooters. Freshmen X'Zoria Vaughn may also make significant contributions at the guard position.
The Lady Panthers opened their 2020-21 season Nov. 21 with a 54-19 win over St. John’s High School during the Battle of the Lowcountry Tournament hosted by Cathedral Academy.