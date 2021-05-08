Pinewood Girls capture state soccer championship

Pinewood Prep built an early lead and then battled through a Hammond rally in the final 10 minutes to claim the 2021 SCISA AAA Girls Soccer State Championship.
The Lady Panthers were the No. 1 seed entering the playoffs, but their last loss was to Hammond on April 6 so nothing was taken for granted as the teams met at the Cardinal Newman field in Columbia May 8 for the state championship match.
“The whole team dug deep and played hard,” Pinewood coach Gail Osborne said. “We have a lot of seniors and we were able to lean on them because they had been in a state championship before but the entire team was excellent. The back line, the midfield, everyone did their part.”
The Panthers took a 3-0 lead into the final 10 minutes and then held on for a 3-2 victory to improve to 20-3 on the season. In addition to the 3-0 loss to Hammond in April, Pinewood lost 1-0 to Hilton Head Prep and 1-0 to Bishop England this season.
Freshman Maggie Rollins opened the scoring with a goal in the 11th minute. Senior Riley Cox nailed a shot from just outside the box in the 29th minute to give Pinewood a 2-0 lead that carried into halftime. Sophomore Jessica Osborne had an assist on both goals.
In the 60th minute, Rollins scored her second goal of the match, which turned out to be crucial.
“She ripped a ball from about 25 yards out for a goal to put us up 3-0,” Coach Osborne said. “I’ve always felt 2-0 is a dangerous score line at the half so I told the girls we needed to come out strong in the second half and they responded.”
Briana Pinasco sent a penalty kick into the net in the 72nd minute to give Hammond hope. Approximately two minutes later, Katie Frye scored to cut the Pinewood lead to a single goal.
“We did panic for a minute,” Coach Osborne said. “Then a couple of fouls went our way and we were able to slow things down a bit. Every championship is special and a little different. I’m so excited about this one because these seniors have worked so hard for it and deserve it. Also, winning one with my daughter is very special. It has been a goal for us since she was little.”
Seniors Lauren DaRe, Kailie Greer, Laura Martinez, Karen Russi, Olivia Truitt, Jordan White, McKenna Zielke and Cox were members of Pinewood’s state runner-up teams in 2018 and 2019 and were denied a chance to compete for a state title last year when the season was cancelled due to COVID-19 so this is their first state title.
The Lady Panthers have been to the state finals a total of eight times, all under the guidance of their current coach, and have now won five state championships.
Rollins and Osborne are leading the way for a talented group of underclassmen on the team so Pinewood is expected to remain competitive. Rounding out this year’s squad are sophomores Madison Adams and Abby Willis, freshmen Sara Clayton, Elin Fields, Rachel Holden and Alexa McCardle and eighth-grader Kailen Dasinger.
“I would say our future looks bright,” Coach Osborne said. “We have a good group of underclassmen who are tight and should have some promising younger players moving up to varsity next year.”
Pinewood opened the playoffs with a 6-0 shutout of Augusta Christian. In the semi-finals on May 6, the Panthers defeated upper-state power Cardinal Newman 4-2 to advance to the championship match. Rollins had a hat trick against the Cardinals and Osborne had three assists and the other goal.