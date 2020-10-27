Pinewood Boys finish second in region

Both Panthers’ teams placed in the Top 3 during the SCISA Region 3-AAA Cross Country Championship Meet Oct. 21 at Pinewood Prep.
Led by Alec Rehagen, the Pinewood Boys finished as the region runner-up. Rehagen placed fifth individually to earn a spot on the SCISA Region 3-AAA All-region Team. Ayden Meadows and Nolan Diffley just missed the cut, placing sixth and seventh. Jack McConnell placed 11th and Will Fields placed 12th.
The Pinewood Girls placed third. Leading the way for the team were Elin Fields in 12th place, Amber Farrell in 13th place and Madison McSwain in 14th place.
Both Pinewood teams will next compete at the SCISA State Championship Oct. 31 at Heathwood Hall. The girls’ run is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and the boys’ run is scheduled for 9:15 a.m.