Petrick, Tucker receive region’s top wrestling awards

Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester and Summerville are all well represented on the 2019-20 Region 8-AAAAA Wrestling All-region Team.
Summerville landed seven grapplers and a coach on the team while Fort Dorchester landed five athletes and Ashley Ridge landed four.
Ashley Ridge senior Kamryn Petrick has been named the region’s Wrestler of the Year. After pinning each of the region heavyweight opponents he faced during the regular season, Petrick claimed this year’s individual heavyweight state championship. Ashley Ridge sophomores Ben Singletary and Weaston Eadie and freshman Christian Garland were also named to the all-region team.
Sophomores Matteo Vargo and Rayshawn Springs, juniors Chandler Amaker and Dylan Bancroft, and senior Hunter Ellis represent Fort Dorchester on the all-region squad. Vargo capture the 126-pound individual state championship last weekend while Amaker captured the 145-pound title.
Seniors Kyle Nicholson and Reco Robinson, junior David Rundell, sophomores Gavin Butler, Brayton Killiri and Roan Shawver, and freshman Ben Guilliam represent Summerville on the all-region team. Stall’s Damon Loveless and West Ashley’s Kaleb Snider also received all-region honors.
Summerville’s Darryl Tucker has been named the region’s Wrestling Coach of the Year. Tucker led the Green Wave to a 31-3 record and the region championship this season. Summerville advanced to the Lower State Championship match of the playoffs before falling 28-27 to White Knoll.
Fort Dorchester finished as the region runner-up and lost to Wando in the second round of the playoffs. Ashley Ridge placed third in the region and lost to White Knoll in the first round.