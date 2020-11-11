Perry and Smith shine in Virginia

Golfers Avery Smith and Taylor Perry both had a Top 5 finish at this year’s Peggy Kirk Bell Regional Invitational at Ford’s Colony County Club in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Smith, an eighth-grader who competes for the Ashley Ridge Girls Golf team, won the Futures National Division of the tournament. Perry, a junior who plays for the Summerville Girls Golf team, placed fifth in the division which included golfers from throughout the Eastern U.S.
They were the only South Carolina golfers invited to participate in the division.