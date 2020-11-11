Perry and Smith shine in Virginia

Summerville, SC (29483)

Today

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. High 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.