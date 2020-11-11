You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Perry and Smith shine in Virginia

Perry and Smith shine in Virginia

From left, Avery Smith and Taylor Perry had strong performances during the 2020 Peggy Kirk Bell Regional Invitational at Ford’s Colony County Club in Williamsburg, Virginia.

 Contributed Photo

Golfers Avery Smith and Taylor Perry both had a Top 5 finish at this year’s Peggy Kirk Bell Regional Invitational at Ford’s Colony County Club in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Smith, an eighth-grader who competes for the Ashley Ridge Girls Golf team, won the Futures National Division of the tournament. Perry, a junior who plays for the Summerville Girls Golf team, placed fifth in the division which included golfers from throughout the Eastern U.S.

They were the only South Carolina golfers invited to participate in the division.