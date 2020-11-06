Perfect Patriots surge into playoffs

Two Lowcountry high school football heavyweights traded haymakers in the first half of a showdown in Moncks Corner on Friday.
Only one could continue to land in the second half, though.
Fort Dorchester completed an unbeaten regular season, pulling away for a 57-32 road victory over Berkeley. The Patriots trailed 25-21 late in the first half before surging ahead with 29 straight points in about 12 minutes of game time.
“I’m happy,” Fort Dorchester coach Steve LaPrad said. “Obviously, we didn’t play as well as we’d like defensively but that gives us something to work on.”
The Patriots (7-0) host River Bluff in their Class 5A playoff opener on Friday while the Stags (4-3) head to Sumter for the opening round.
“With only two teams from each region making the playoffs, there are no slouches,” LaPrad said. “Everybody left is good enough to beat you. That’s good. I like that. That’s the way it ought to be.”
Fort Dorchester’s Keith Desaussure sparked the high-scoring affair right out of the gate, returning the opening kickoff 92 yards for a score.
Patriots quarterback Zolten Osborne finished with 311 yards passing and four touchdowns while running back Dwayne Wright rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns. Two of Osborne’s scoring tosses went to OJ Washington for 51 and 45 yards and Desaussure hauled in touchdowns of 77 and 2 yards.
The longest one was a swift response to Berkeley going up 25-21 on Luke Gadsden’s 87-yard touchdown run with 1:12 left in the first half.
Desaussure got behind the Stags defense for the 77-yarder with 26 seconds left in the half.
Wright’s second touchdown run, a 2-yarder, made it 36-25 in the third quarter and Otis Mack’s interception led to Washington’s second touchdown reception with 6:40 left in the third.
Wright’s 15-yard touchdown run with 1:30 remaining in the third gave the Patriots a 50-25 lead.
“Everybody wants to win 90-0 but that’s not what it’s all about,” LaPrad said. “You need to get pushed a little bit.”
“We showed some toughness tonight,” Berkeley coach Randy Robinson said. “We had some guys banged up. We had three starters out on defense and their backups were giving us all they had. They played hard.”
Stags receiver Solomon Butler had over 100 yards receiving and scored on a 47-yard pass from quarterback Trey Minor. Minor also connected with Marion Mitchell on a 16-yard score in the first quarter.
Gadsden had over 100 yards rushing and had a 3-yard touchdown run to go along with the long burst.
Reggie Campbell had Berkeley’s last touchdown, an 11-yard run right up the middle in the fourth quarter.