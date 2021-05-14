Patriots win seven straight

The Patriots Baseball team is finishing the season strong.
Fort Dorchester won seven of its last eight games to improve to 14-10 on the season with only one game remaining. The push came a little too late as the Patriots finished in third place for their region and this year only the region’s top two teams advance to the playoffs. However, the seven-game winning streak does show what the team is capable of.
“We are finally starting to get those clutch hits,” Fort Dorchester coach Ronnie Sayer said. “One of the things we always talk about is who wants to be the guy. Who wants to step up and not be afraid of failure? We are starting to have players who want to be the guy and are doing big things for us.”
Fort Dorchester claimed a 7-4 victory May 11 over Hanahan, a team that enters the Class AAA playoffs as a top seed. Hayden Perry had the pitching win against the Hawks. He struck out eight batters while allowing seven hits and four runs in 6.2 innings. Carson Molinaroli closed the game out.
Johnny Tsang and Jacob Stansbury were both 2 for 4 at the plate. Hayden Perry had a two-run home run while Jackson Harville, Josh Stansbury and Tradd Cross also had a hit. Cross also had 2 RBIs.
The week before, Fort Dorchester swept Cane Bay in a series, defeating the Cobras 3-1, 10-4 and 8-4. Donovan Accerbi threw a three-hitter in the first game. Perry went the distance on the hill in the second game and the Patriots had 11 hits. Brandon Phillips went the distance on the hill in the third.
The team will lose several seniors who were all contributors to graduation.
Tyler Christmas has led the way at the plate this season with a .356 batting average, .559 slugging percentage and .519 on base percentage. He has 21 hits, including 3 home runs and 3 doubles, 11 RBIs, 5 stolen bases and 17 runs scored.
Phillips has a .435 slugging percentage and .476 on base percentage as well as 13 hits, 15 RBIs and 12 runs scored. Perry has 15 hits, 15 RBIs and 4 runs scored. Cross has 15 hits, 13 RBIs and 10 runs scored. Brothers Josh and Jacob Stansbury led the team in stolen bases, combining for 13 steals.
However, the team does have some talented underclassmen.
Tsang has a .341 batting average and .400 on base percentage, as well as 16 hits and 9 RBIs. Harville has a .313 batting average and .463 on base percentage, as well as 20 hits and 11 RBIs. Cameron Howard has a .375 on base percentage as well as 8 hits, three of them doubles, and 9 RBIs.
Perry is 5-1 on the hill this season with 42 strike outs and a 2.56 ERA. Phillips is 3-2 with 19 strike outs and a 1.99 ERA. Accerbi is 4-4 with 44 strike outs and a 2.38 ERA. Carson Molinaroli and Charles Wamer also have a pitching win this season.