Patriots turn to next season

The Fort Dorchester Football team scored 353 points this season, but that wasn’t enough to get the Patriots past the first round of the playoffs.
Fort Dorchester outscored its opponents 353-142, but was eliminated with a 14-12 loss to River Bluff in the opening round of the Class AAAAA Football Playoffs. The Patriots finished with a 7-1 record and as the Region 8-AAAAA Champion after making a clean sweep of their region.
Fort Dorchester shutout one opponent, held another to only 7 points and held four other teams to less than 21 points, but for the Gators 14 points were enough.
The Patriots will graduate some talented athletes, but still look to be a contender in 2021.
Sophomore quarterback Zolten Osborne completed 94 of 149 pass attempts this season for 1,595 yards and 17 touchdowns and also rushed for two scores.
His favorite target was senior O.J. Washington, who made 31 receptions for 649 yards and 8 TDs. Senior Keith Desaussure made 31 grabs for 499 yards and 5 TDs. Senior Jalen Best made 11 receptions for 198 yards and 3 TDs.
Junior Demetrius McKelvey is the leading receiver eligible to return next season. He made 6 receptions for 153 yards and 2 TDs this season. The Patriots also have other talented receivers who saw some action this season.
Senior Dwayne Wright carried the load on the ground for the Patriots. He finished with 1,216 rushing yards and 17 TDs on 161 carries. Sophomore Michael Smalls was the team’s second leading rusher with 22 carries for 140 yards and 2 TDs.
On the other side of the ball, senior linebacker Jayden Gardner led the Patriots in tackles with 81 including 3 sacks and 4 other tackles for a loss. He also forced two fumbles and recovered another. Senior linebacker Otis Mack had 78 tackles including 4 sacks and 5 other tackles for a loss. He forced two fumbles, recovered 4 and scored 2 defensive TDs. Senior linebacker Justin McElveen made 52 tackles including a sack and two other tackles for a loss.
Junior lineman Devin Geddis had 56 tackles including 3 sacks and 10 others for a loss. He also led the team in QB hurries with 9. Junior Demitrius Watson and seniors Khalid Gadson, Kameron Jones, Kawuann Wright and Avery Farrish all finished with more than 30 tackles this season.