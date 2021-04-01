Patriots top Warriors on penalty kicks

The Fort Dorchester Boys soccer team seems to be pulling out of a rut.
The Patriots suffered losses to Stratford and Ashley Ridge in mid-March, but have won their last three games to improve to 5-4 with a 1-2 mark in Region 8-AAAAA. After sweeping a two-game series with Goose Creek, the Patriots defeated Stall in a penalty-kick shootout March 30.
“It was really a pretty even game,” Fort Dorchester coach Neil Veloso said. “We had the better game in the beginning even though it took us a while to score. Then Stall got a rhythm for the game and we dropped a level. We knew we were in a fight. They were hungry and it showed. As for us, when you go up 2-0 you have to close the books.”
Junior Chase Kennedy scored the game’s first goal approximately seven minutes into the second half. Less than three minutes later, senior striker Carlos Murguia-Pulido muscled his way up the middle of the box and sent a shot into the net to give the Patriots a 2-0 lead.
Stall sent a header into the goal with approximately 19 minutes remaining. The Warriors then tied the game with less than five minutes remaining in regulation and held on to force overtime. When two extra periods failed to produce a third goal from either team the game was settled in penalty kicks.
Both sides hit four of their first five PKs with Andrew Kilcoyne, Sean Tracey, Lucio Lisanti, Murguia-Pulido and Kennedy hitting their mark for the Patriots. The shootout went into sudden death and Stall missed its first attempt. Junior Devon Traynham drilled his ensuing shot into the net to clinch the victory for the Patriots.
Greg Kendrick maned the Patriots’ goal during regulation. During the shootout, he and fellow Fort Dorchester junior Nick Smith took turns in goal.
Veloso said it is good to see his team bounce back from a pair of losses it suffered in two tight games with region foe Ashley Ridge.
“Chase Kennedy has been scoring and getting assists so he has been a big factor, but everybody has stepped up,” Veloso said. “It’s a culmination of what the whole team is doing and Chase has been able to make the plays when they are available. Of course when he does, other players also feed off of that. Carlos also had some goals in our last three games. It’s been a big boost for us to get him on the score sheet. When he, Chase and Andrew are all doing their thing we are tough.”
Up next for Fort Dorchester is a series with West Ashley. The Patriots travel to the Wildcats April 13 and host West Ashley at 7 p.m. April 15. They are also scheduled to host Summerville at 7 p.m. April 20.