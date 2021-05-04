Patriots take two from Green Wave

Summerville, SC (29483)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High near 90F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.