Patriots, Swamp Foxes selected for all-state teams

Ashley Ridge and Fort Dorchester both landed two basketball players on all-state teams this winter.
The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association recently released its all-state teams for the 2019-20 season. The Swamp Foxes and Patriots had players named to both the Class AAAAA Boys All-state Team and Class AAAAA Girls All-state Team.
Ashley Ridge senior Ahmad Brown and Fort Dorchester senior Antoine Parker were among only 16 athletes selected for the 5A Boys All-state team. Brown averaged 17 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game this season. Parker averaged 14.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
Dorman’s Myles Tate and PJ Hall share this year’s 5A Boys Basketball Player of the Year honor. Dorman’s Justin Amadi also received all-state honors.
Others selected for the 5A Boys All-state Team are Wade Hampton’s Tyler Bowens and Nick Brenegan, Northwestern’s AJ Thompson and Mason Grigg, Blythewood’s Julian Phillips, River Bluff’s Myles Jenkins, Conway’s Tonka hemingway, James Island’s Bailey Wiseman, Mauldin’s Jameson Tucker, Lugoff-Elgin’s DeVante Johnson and Lexington’s Cameron Scott.
Ashley Ridge senior Amanda Blake and Fort Dorchester junior Aujae Bowman were among only 16 athletes selected for the 5A Girls All-state team. Blake averaged 13.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game this season. Bowman averaged 19.9 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.
TL Hanna’s Maleia Bracone was named the 5A Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Others selected for the 5A Girls All-state Team were Byrnes’ Jada Burton, Clover’s Aylesha Wade, Spring Valley’s Lauryn Taylor, River Bluff’s Japonica Wilson, South Florence’s Albany Wilson, James Island’s Augusta Dixon, Westside’s Kayshuna Fair, Nation Ford’s Kelci Adams, Sumter’s Tamera Brown, Goose Creek’s Aniyah Oliver, Lexington’s Alexis Sexton, Dorman’s Alexis Rice and Irmo’s Ehrial Wagstaff.