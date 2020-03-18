Patriots return seasoned team

The Fort Dorchester Softball team has an experience crew this season.
The Patriots only had to replace two starters from last year’s squad, a middle infielder and an outfielder who graduated. The team has a total of 12 varsity lettermen back from a team that after earning Region 8-AAAAA’s No. 2 playoff seed finished the 2019 season with a 17-9 record.
Katie Skipper, Tessa Lawrence, Meryll Dolbeck and Abby Briganti all return with pitching experience. Also back are Madison Boyd, Aujea Bowman, Jewel Cooper, Makenna Adkins, Faith Jones, Whitney Clevenger, Taylor Bates and Iyanna Alston-Hasselvander.
New to the team are Payton Brigman and Hannah Pelay, who are each capable of playing multiple positions.
The Patriots opened the season with four consecutive wins, but then dropped games to Summerville and Stratford. Fort Dorchester defeated Goose Creek 13-2, Hilton Head 22-0, Colleton Prep 12-2 and Cane Bay 13-1.
Dolbeck had the wins in the circle against Goose Creek and Cane Bay, but Lawrence closed the games out and allowed only two hits over a total of four innings. Briganti pitched a one-hit shutout against Hilton Head. Lawrence had the pitching win against Colleton Prep, but Jones also pitched two innings.
Clevenger was 4-for-4 at the plate against Colleton Prep while both Cooper and Bowman had three hits. Jones, Boyd and Alston-Hasselvander have also had one or more multiple-hit games this season.