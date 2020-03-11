Patriots return experienced team

When it comes to Region 8-AAAAA Baseball this spring, Fort Dorchester definitely has the team to beat.
“We have high expectations for this season,” Fort Dorchester coach Ronnie Sayer said. We are coming off a region championship and have the majority of our team returning. We have a large number of seniors who we expect to lead us as we compete for the region title.”
After claiming the region championship outright last year, Fort Dorchester was eliminated from the playoffs during the championship series for its district. The Patriots finished with a 19-8 record.
Fort Dorchester returns 14 players from that squad, including eight who started last season. The Patriots have 12 seniors on the roster, seven juniors and 12 players listed as pitchers.
Utility player Pat Monteith returns after batting .386 last spring with a .552 on-base percentage, 27 hits and 20 RBIs. Shortstop Jalen Vasquez had a .341 average with a .481 on-base percentage, 28 hits and 30 runs scored. Middle infielder Tyler Christmas batted .310 with a .420 on-base percentage, 26 hits and 17 RBIs.
Fort Dorchester returns a trio of pitchers who contributed greatly to the team’s success last year. Jarrott Frier had a 2.52 ERA, 22 strike outs, 2 wins and 5 saves last year. Vasquez had 4 pitching wins and 51 strike outs. Monteith finished up with a 1.70 ERA.
When he isn’t on the mound, Monteith will likely play third base and catcher. Frier will likely see action at first base. Hayden Perry and Donovon Accerbi return after starting in the infield last year and Jared Inoa and Hunter Woodruff are returning starters in the outfield.
Expectations are very high for eighth-grader PJ Morlando, who is expected to see more playing time this year as a catcher and infielder. Others returning to the team are outfielder Devin Beaton, catcher/first baseman Champ Bardon, utility player David Wamer, pitcher Will Stairley and first baseman Khalil Hart.
Junior Jacob Stansbury and sophomore Brandon Phillips are expected to vie for time in the outfield and Phillips might see time on the hill. Others new to the team are juniors Josh Stansbury, Justin Colwell, Cameron Howard and Edward Whittemore and seniors Seth Lalonde and Taylor Rogers.
“Hopefully we have a strong core that will carry us far this season,” Sayer said.
Fort Dorchester went 2-2 in this year’s IP Classic Tournament. The Patriots defeated Fort Mill 4-3 and Boiling Springs 7-0, but lost 5-1 to Greenville and 4-0 to Chapin.
Fort Dorchester travels to Colleton County March 11 and hosts Stratford at 7 p.m. March 13.