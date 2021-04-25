Patriots rack up the hits

You get a turn and you get a turn; everybody gets a turn!
All 12 of the athletes the Fort Dorchester Softball team had available to play during its series against West Ashley last week got a turn at bat. All but one had a base hit and 10 had multiple hits as the Patriots earned three straight region victories over the Wildcats. The Fort Dorchester player who didn’t have a hit still contributed, scoring three runs during the sweep.
“We were consistent with our bats and played well as a team the entire series,” Fort Dorchester third baseman Aujea Bowman said. “Chemistry-wise, this is the best team I have ever been on. We all get along very well and that helps.”
Fort Dorchester improved to 10-7 on the season with a 4-2 mark in Region 8-AAAAA heading into its key series against Summerville this week. Summerville and Ashley Ridge both also have two region losses so this week’s series will determine both which teams will make the playoffs and which can lay claim to this year’s region championship.
“Our bats were hot this week and our pitching was on,” pitcher/infielder Meryll Dolbeck said. “If we can keep that up and stay together we should be fine. We have some pitching depth so if one of us isn’t on one night then we can bring in someone else.”
The Patriots tallied 47 hits during the three games while holding West Ashley to five.
Fort Dorchester opened the series with a 20-0 shutout April 19. Dolbeck had the win in the circle after striking out four batters while walking only one and surrendering only two hits in three innings.
Makenna Adkins led the way at the plate, going 3 for 3 with 4 RBIs and 3 runs scored. Hailey Greatrex, Bowman and Dolbeck were all 2 for 2 and Whitney Clevenger was 2 for 3.
On April 21, the Patriots earned a 13-0 win at West Ashley. Abby Briganti and Payton Brigman combined to throw a one-hit shutout.
Brigman also led at the plate, going 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Jewel Cooper was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Madison Boyd and Clevenger were both 2 for 2.
On April 23, the Patriots closed the series out with a 20-3 victory. Dolbeck and Brigman combined to throw a two-hitter.
Cooper was 3 for 3 at the plate with 5 RBIs and 4 runs scored. Boyd was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Bowman, Adkins and Audrey Leverette all had two hits.
Fort Dorchester travels to Summerville April 26, hosts the Green Wave April 28, and returns to Summerville to close the series April 30. All games are scheduled for 7 p.m.