You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patriots out to strong start

Patriots out to strong start
Buy Now

Fort Dorchester’s Temple Simmons makes a move on a Cane Bay defender Dec. 1.

 Roger Lee/Journal Scene

The Fort Dorchester Boys Basketball team is out to a 2-0 start this season after sweeping its series with Cane Bay.

The Patriots opened their season Dec. 1 at Cane Bay with a 48-39 victory. Fort Dorchester entered the half down 17-16, but outscored the Cobras 16-6 in the third quarter and matched Cane Bay’s 16 fourth-quarter points.

Junior Omarion Green led all scorers with 23 points. Demetris McKelvey added 12 points for the Patriots while Davion Joyner added 6. Green was 2 for 6 from three-point range and Joyner also drained a 3. Temple Simmons was 3 of 4 at the free-throw line.

Joyner and McKelvey both had 8 rebounds and junior Cani Tucker had 7.

Charles Bennett-Shaffer led Cane Bay with 9 points and Robert McLeod added 6 for the Cobras. Bennett-Shaffer had 11 rebounds and Xavier Adams had 7 rebounds.

Fort Dorchester fared even better at home Dec. 4 as it earned a 68-51 victory over Cane Bay. The Patriots jumped out to a 22-10 first-quarter lead and outscored the Cobras 20-16 in the third quarter to put the game away.

McKelvey scored a game-high 15 points. Green added 12 points for the Patriots while Daniel Lee added 10 and Simmons added 8. Joyner was 2 of 4 from behind the arc and Green also sank a 3. Senior Kamal Cox was 5 of 6 at the free-throw line as the Patriots hit 13 of 23 free-throw attempts.

Joyner and McKelvey both finished with 8 rebounds while junior Taivon McPherson grabbed 7 rebounds.

McLeod led the Cobras’ scorers with 12 points while Kimarje White added 9 points and both Xavier Adams and Jonquin Yates added 7 points for the Cobras.

This week, Fort Dorchester has a series with Stratford. The Patriots will host the Knights Dec. 8 and travel to Stratford Dec. 11. Cane Bay travels to Summerville Dec. 8 and then hosts the Green Wave Dec. 11.