Patriots out to strong start

The Fort Dorchester Boys Basketball team is out to a 2-0 start this season after sweeping its series with Cane Bay.
The Patriots opened their season Dec. 1 at Cane Bay with a 48-39 victory. Fort Dorchester entered the half down 17-16, but outscored the Cobras 16-6 in the third quarter and matched Cane Bay’s 16 fourth-quarter points.
Junior Omarion Green led all scorers with 23 points. Demetris McKelvey added 12 points for the Patriots while Davion Joyner added 6. Green was 2 for 6 from three-point range and Joyner also drained a 3. Temple Simmons was 3 of 4 at the free-throw line.
Joyner and McKelvey both had 8 rebounds and junior Cani Tucker had 7.
Charles Bennett-Shaffer led Cane Bay with 9 points and Robert McLeod added 6 for the Cobras. Bennett-Shaffer had 11 rebounds and Xavier Adams had 7 rebounds.
Fort Dorchester fared even better at home Dec. 4 as it earned a 68-51 victory over Cane Bay. The Patriots jumped out to a 22-10 first-quarter lead and outscored the Cobras 20-16 in the third quarter to put the game away.
McKelvey scored a game-high 15 points. Green added 12 points for the Patriots while Daniel Lee added 10 and Simmons added 8. Joyner was 2 of 4 from behind the arc and Green also sank a 3. Senior Kamal Cox was 5 of 6 at the free-throw line as the Patriots hit 13 of 23 free-throw attempts.
Joyner and McKelvey both finished with 8 rebounds while junior Taivon McPherson grabbed 7 rebounds.
McLeod led the Cobras’ scorers with 12 points while Kimarje White added 9 points and both Xavier Adams and Jonquin Yates added 7 points for the Cobras.
This week, Fort Dorchester has a series with Stratford. The Patriots will host the Knights Dec. 8 and travel to Stratford Dec. 11. Cane Bay travels to Summerville Dec. 8 and then hosts the Green Wave Dec. 11.