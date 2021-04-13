Patriots notch two wins during HIT

The Patriots went 2-1 during the Hanahan Invitational Tournament last week.
Fort Dorchester opened the baseball tournament with a 9-3 victory over Stratford April 5. The Patriots took a 5-0 lead in the third inning and added runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth to push the lead to 9-2.
Tyler Christmas led the Patriots at the plate, going 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs and a run scored. Ckarlos Tumba was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Jackson Harville, Johnny Tsang, Hayden Perry, Tradd Cross and Josh Stansbury also had a hit for the Patriots. Cross drove in two of the runs.
Perry had the pitching win. He struck out six batters while walking only one and allowing only two earned runs in 6.1 innings on the mound. Jacob Blaton closed the game out.
Fort Dorchester earned a 1-0 victory the next day over Toledo St. Francis out of Ohio. Donovan Accerbi went the distance on the hill and struck out four batters while walking two. He surrendered five hits.
Harville opened the bottom of the first inning with a single. He moved to the other side of the diamond on a single from Tsang and a fielder’s choice and then scored on a Toledo St. Francis error. After that, the hits were hard to come by for the Patriots. Christmas, Cross and Josh Stansbury scattered the team’s only other hits of the evening.
In the semifinals Fort Dorchester faced Summerville and fell 15-1. The next night, Summerville won the tournament championship game.
Cross was 2 for 2 at bat with an RBI and Perry was 2 for 3 but Summerville held the Patriots to a total of five hits. The Green Wave had 13 hits during the game.
Fort Dorchester fell to 5-7 on the season with the loss. The Patriots are 0-3 in Region 8-AAAAA. Fort Dorchester has a bye this week and is scheduled to return to action April 19 with its first of three games against region foe West Ashley. The Patriots next home game is at 7 p.m. April 21 against West Ashley.