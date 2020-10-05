Patriots knock off region opponent

The Patriots Volleyball team picked up a Region 8-AAAAA victory Oct. 1.
Fort Dorchester traveled to Stall and defeated the Warriors 25-13, 25-10, 25-21.
“We went after the ball tonight and took charge,” Fort Dorchester coach Kayla Branton said. “We stuck with our game and made sure we got plays every time.”
The Patriots have seven lettermen returning from last year’s squad. The group is led by team captain Lily Sengvilay.
“Lily has really been a strong leader,” Branton said. “She is very encouraging on and off the court. She is our libero so when she’s waiting to get on the court she always cheers the others on.”
Lydia Alford, Caroline Carter, Kenzie Higgins, Jazlynn Julo, Noelle Smits and Anika Henneman also bring varsity experience to the court. New members of the team are Jae’Lyn Smith, Camille English, Hannah Pyatt, Elaina Gibbons and Abby Thompkins.
Interruptions in practice schedules and canceled tournaments have made it hard for teams to jell this year, but most have seen enough action by now for their coaches to get a feel for what type of potential their squad has.
“We need to pursue the ball a little better than we are right now but we are working on that at practice,” Branton said. “We need to communicate and not play down to our opponents’ levels.”
The Patriots are scheduled to play at Summerville Oct. 8 and at Cane Bay Oct. 13. They will then host Stratford for Senior Night Oct. 15.