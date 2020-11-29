Patriots hoping for another strong season

The Fort Dorchester Boys Basketball team lost some heavy contributors to graduation, but still has some talent.
“I think we will be physical and will be able to play up tempo,” Patriots’ coach Thomas McElveen said.
All-State player Antoine Parker led the Patriots to one of their best seasons to date during his senior year. Fort Dorchester finished the 2019-20 season with a 20-6 record and with a share of the Region 8-AAAAA Boys Basketball Championship. The Patriots advanced to the third round of the playoffs before falling to Dutch Fork in a competitive game.
With that squad’s seniors gone, others are now being asked to play a larger role. Demetris McKelvey is back after averaging 6 points, 8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game and receiving all-region honors. Davion Joyner returns after averaging 8 points and 3.5 assists per game. Omarion Green is also back after averaging 9 points per game.
McElveen is looking for newcomers Chauncey Capers and Kamal Cox to provide quality play this season.
Region 8 should be competitive. Ashley Ridge has multiple players returning from a team that tied with the Patriots for first place in the region last winter. Summerville was young last season but McElveen says the Green Wave made strides last winter and will likely be a tough opponent.
The Patriots are scheduled to open their season Dec. 1 at Cane Bay and have a rematch with the Cobras Dec. 4. They will then host Stratford at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8.