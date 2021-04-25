Patriots help knot up region

Fort Dorchester picked up a pair of Region 8-AAAAA Baseball wins last week.
The Patriots went 2-1 in their series against West Ashley to keep things interesting in the region. If Fort Dorchester manages to sweep Summerville this week it would force a three-way tie for first place between the Patriots, Ashley Ridge and West Ashley. If the Patriots win two out of three games against the Green Wave then Summerville, Ashley Ridge and West Ashley would be tied for first and if the Patriots win less than two games then Summerville will win the region.
On April 19, Fort Dorchester fell 1-0 to West Ashley. After five-and-a-half scoreless innings, the Wildcats pushed a run across in the bottom of the sixth and held on for the victory. The loss overshadows a solid performance at the plate by Tyler Christmas, who was 3 for 3.
The Patriots bounced back to win the next two games of the series to improve to 7-8 with a 2-4 mark in the region.
Fort Dorchester claimed a 6-1 victory at home April 21. The Patriots took a 2-0 lead in the third inning, added two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Hayden Perry went the distance on the hill to earn the pitching win. He struck out 10 batters while walking four.
Brandon Phillips led the way at the plate, going 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and a run scored. Jackson Harville, Tradd Cross and Perry also had a hit and a RBI.
On April 23, Fort Dorchester closed the series out with a 9-2 win at West Ashley. The Patriots scored two runs in the top of the first and added four in the third for a 6-0 lead. Then they added a run in the fifth, sixth and seventh.
Philips had the pitching win. He fanned seven batters while walking none and surrendering only one earned run. Carson Molinaroli closed the game out and allowed no hits or runs.
Harville had the hot bat, going 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Johnny Tsang was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and a run scored. Christmas, Phillips and Perry also had a hit.
Fort Dorchester hosts Summerville April 26 and 30 and travels to Green Wave Park April 28. All three games are scheduled for 7 p.m.