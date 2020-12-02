Patriots head all-region football list

The Fort Dorchester Football team received two of the top Region 8-AAAAA post-season honors.
Region officials released its all-region list for fall sports last week and Patriots’ receiver/kick returner Keith Desaussure has been named the region’s Football Player of the Year. Desaussure made 31 receptions for 499 yards and 5 touchdowns this season and rushed for 97 yards and 2 TDs on only 11 carries.
Fort Dorchester’s Steve LaPrad shares the region’s Coach of the Year honor with West Ashley coach Donnie Keifer. LaPrad led the Patriots to a 7-1 record and the Region 8-AAAAA Championship this season. The Fort made a clean sweep of the region.
Keifer led the Wildcats to a 5-2 record. West Ashley went 2-2 in the region to finish third in the region standings behind Fort Dorchester and Summerville.
Fort Dorchester landed a total of seven players on the list. Other Patriots receiving All-region honors are offensive lineman Jordan Richards, receiver O.J. Washington, running back Dwayne Wright, offensive lineman Ronald Williams, linebacker Jayden Gardner and defensive back Jalen Levine.
Summerville players receiving all-region honors are defensive lineman De’Andre Jones, offensive lineman Jackson Campeau, quarterback Colby Shirey, defensive lineman Carnell Jones, linebacker Nick Chambers and defensive back Jordan Porter.
Ashley Ridge players receiving all-region honors are running back Troy Grant, offensive lineman Hampton Smith, defensive lineman Nick Downing and linebacker TJ Wilson.
West Ashley players named to the list are quarterback Jahleel Porter, linebacker Caleb Edwards, linebacker Christopher Nelson, offensive lineman Nicholas Jackson and linebacker Amani Brown.
Receiver Stefone Smalls and defensive back Javonne Richardson represent Stall on the list.
Information on the all-region teams for other fall sports will be posted to www.journalscene.com at a later date and included in future print editions of the Summerville Journal Scene.