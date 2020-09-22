Patriots have two new coordinators

Most of the Patriots Football varsity staff returned this season, but the team does have two new coordinators.
Steve LaPrad is back for another season as Fort Dorchester’s head football coach. This offseason saw the departure of two of his long-time assistants as Ian Rafferty and Ryan Charpia are now coaching at Summerville. Rafferty is the new head coach for the Green Wave and Charpia is his offensive coordinator.
LaPrad didn’t have to look far to find their replacements, which he was able to put in place this spring. He also added a couple of coaches to his staff and is excited about how they are working with the coaches who were already there.
“I have as good of a staff as anyone,” LaPrad said. “Some of my coaches are a former head coach and all of my coaches have a lot of football experience.”
His son Brent has served as the Patriots’ defensive coordinator the past few seasons, but in the spring was named the team’s new offensive coordinator.
“In preparing our defense for a variety of offenses we have faced Brent has learned a lot about both sides of the ball,” LaPrad said. “He has a high football IQ and pretty much a photographic memory so I feel good about him leading our offense. He has a great mentality that we are going to need since we plan to run a fast-paced offense.”
Joey Still returns to coach the Patriots’ offensive line. Helping him this season is long-time Fort Dorchester football/baseball coach Jack Radcliffe.
Kevin White returns to coach wide receivers. Helping him will be Jeff Edwards, who has worked with the Patriots’ JV and varsity teams before.
Neil Veloso returns to coach the kickers. He is also the head coach of the Fort Dorchester Boys Soccer program.
Josh Smith has moved up from the program’s JV team to coach the varsity running backs.
“He was a coach at a 2A school before he came here and has been an offensive coordinator,” LaPrad said.
Bobby Floyd is the Patriots’ new defensive coordinator. He has been on the staff for several season and coached multiple positions.
“He is doing a fantastic job,” LaPrad said. “Our defense did well against Sumter in a scrimmage and that is a team with two offensive linemen who are big D1 prospects.”
Fred Hamilton returns to coach the defensive line. Helping him this season is Kenny Walker, a former Ashley Ridge head football coach. Walker will work primarily with defensive ends.
Tracy White returns to coach linebackers.
New on the defensive side is Rashad Smith, who will coach defensive backs. He is a former Fort Dorchester and Newberry College athlete.