Patriots have strong performance at Wando

Fort Dorchester’s series with Wando was cut short, but not before the Patriots rolled to a victory over the Warriors.
The Patriots jumped out to an 18-6 lead in the first quarter of its Dec. 15 game at Wando and cruised to a 58-38 win to improve to 5-0 on the season. Fort Dorchester led 33-17 at the half and 49-25 entering the final quarter.
Junior Davion Joyner led all scorers with 16 points. Junior Omarion Green added 10 points for the Patriots while both senior Temple Simmons and junior Demetris McKelvey added 7 points.
Joyner hit 5 of 8 shots from behind the arc. Green had a pair of three-point shots and Simmons and senior Kamal Cox both also had a 3. Green and Taivon McPherson both finished with a two-point shot field-goal percentage of 100. McKelvey finished at 60 percent while Simmons, Jameek Williams, Keohn Brown and Kawuann Wright all finished at 50 percent. Cox and Daniel Lee were both 2 of 2 at the free-throw line.
Wando, which fell to 2-3 with the loss, was led by David Holmes and Jackson Lewandowski with 8 points each.
McKelvey led the Patriots in rebounds with 7 while McPherson had 3 rebounds. Wando’s Quinton Dugdale and Holmes both had 5 rebounds.
The Patriots were scheduled to host the Warriors for the rematch Dec. 18. However the day before that game, the Charleston County School District announced it was postponing all games and competitions for its winter athletic programs through Jan. 11, 2021 “as a precaution against the further spread of COVID-19.” District officials said they will revisit the matter during the first week of the new year and work to reschedule any region games impacted.
Fort Dorchester is not in Wando’s region. On Friday, Dorchester School District Two announced it does not plan to have athletic activities from Jan. 4-15 so it is unclear when the Patriots will return to action.