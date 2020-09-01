Patriots have new swim coaches

Doug Fetchen jokes about his claim to fame being an injury suffered during a championship swim meet but when all is said and done he will be remembered for much more.
Fetchen, who took control of the reins for the Fort Dorchester High School Swim program this summer, grew up in New Jersey where he was a competitive swimmer and lifeguard. As a teen he didn’t capture the swimming championship he was after, but he would go on to be a part of multiple championship teams and swimming continued to be a big part of his life.
“In New Jersey we swam in lakes because there weren’t many pools so we had our city meet in a lake,” Fetchen said. “I feel like when I was 17 I could have won but as I was swimming the backstroke I caught my shoulder on the lane line and dislocated it. I actually didn’t meet my wife until three years later but when we met she remembered that guy who dislocated his shoulder because she was there that year.”
Fetchen graduated from Ohio State University and was a businessman pursuing his MBA at The Citadel when he decided to change directions. He turned to swimming, deciding to become a coach and advocate for the sport he loved.
His coaching career has now spanned nearly 20 years. He started out coaching the Newington summer swim team and helped found the Summerville YMCA Swim Team in the 1990s. He has served as a coach for multiple year-round swim teams, coaching both youth and adult swimmers, and as a high school coach.
Fetchen has worked for the City of North Charleston’s Aquatics Division since 2012. He is part of the team that built the new $25 million aquatic center next to the Fort Dorchester campus.
As a coach at the Danny Jones Pool, Fetchen helped the Palmetto Masters program win multiple state championships and receive national recognition. He has helped the North Charleston Moccasins youth swim team get established and grow.
His nine-year, and growing, high school coaching career has included stops at both Summerville and Wando. During his five years with Wando, the Warriors captured multiple state swim titles.
He’s now looking to help the Fort Dorchester Swim program get back to being as competitive as it was before coach Jaeson May stepped down as coach.
“I look at this as the starting point to get the program back to where Jaeson had it,” Fetchen said. “Fort has been around and Jaeson did a (great) job, but we are really starting over.”
Wando remains the team to beat in the Lowcountry and Ashley Ridge has come on strong the past few seasons so the Patriots enter this season as an underdog. However, Fetchen believes now that the
North Charleston Aquatics Center is right next door to Fort Dorchester the future for Patriots Swimming is bright.
“That’s one of the reasons I took the Fort job,” Fetchen said. “Now so many kids are going to come out for the local year-round teams and summer teams that Fort Dorchester may be able to beat Wando eventually. Wando has always been loaded with year-round swimmers and that makes a difference. It should be similar here once we have a strong feeder program.”
Of course it may take the Fort team some time to return to prominence.
“We are very young,” Fetchen said. “We have 17 swimmers on the girls’ team but only one senior and one junior. Most of them are in middle school, but this team should grow and do fine against many of the teams in the area. We are hoping to have fun and compete this year. Then next year maybe we will be at the Ashley Ridge level and a couple of years after that be able to actually compete with Wando.”
Kristen Page has also joined the Patriots coaching staff. The recent University of South Carolina graduate will serve both as a social studies teacher and head coach of the Fort Dorchester Girls Swim team.
“I am very excited to get started,” she told fortdorchesterathletics.com. “Throughout college, I lifeguarded and taught swim lessons ranging in difficulty from toddler to Level 3. I enjoy swimming and the water and I am looking forward to guiding our swimmers to success this season.”
Fetchen said he and Page are a good mix.
“She is younger so she brings lots of energy,” he said. “She is relatively new to coaching, but she is enthusiastic and I think we work well together. Having two adults on deck, especially when you are spreading swimmers out because of COVID, is such an asset. We are lucky there are two of us.”