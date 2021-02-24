Patriots have an early exit from the playoffs

The Patriots were 9-0 during the regular season, but 0-1 in the playoffs.
Fort Dorchester was eliminated from the Class AAAAA Boys Basketball playoffs Feb. 23 with a 58-41 loss to River Bluff in the opening round. The visiting Gators came out hot, starting the game with a 13-2 run and taking a 36-13 lead into halftime. The Patriots cut into that lead in the fourth quarter, but not enough to matter.
“I can honestly say those guys wanted it more than us,” Fort Dorchester coach Thomas McElveen said. “This is the playoffs so nothing is given it has to be earned. Until we learn to fight we are not going to be there. They had guys rotating and talking and we didn’t do that. We didn’t do the little things and that is why we got beat.”
Malachi Reeves led the way for River Bluff, scoring a game-high 12 points. Myles Jenkins and Grayson Renner also posted double-digit scoring for the Gators.
Davion Joyner led Fort Dorchester with 10 points. O’Marion Green added 9 points for the Patriots while Kawuann Wright added 6.
River Bluff improves to 11-4 with the win and advances to face Carolina Forest Feb. 26 in the second round.
The loss stings for the Patriots, but this year’s Fort Dorchester team does have some things to hang its hat on.
“Winning our region was a big accomplishment,” McElveen said. “I’m proud of our guys for that. I’m just tired of losing games that we aren’t supposed to lose like this one.”
The Patriots will graduate four seniors, Temple Simmons, Kamal Cox, Jameek Williams and Wright. Their contributions will be missed, but the team stands to return several players with considerable varsity experience next season.