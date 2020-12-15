Patriots go on a winning streak

The Fort Dorchester Boys Basketball went 4-0 during the first two weeks of the season.
The Patriots swept their series with Stratford last week to notch their fourth straight victory. However, their coach says the team still has room to improve.
“We are still trying to find our identity,” Fort Dorchester coach Thomas McElveen said. “If I’m asked to grade us right now, I’d give us a B+ because we’ve still got a way to go, but I feel we will get there.”
Fort Dorchester earned a 63-32 win over Stratford in North Charleston Dec. 8. The Patriots pulled out to a 29-18 lead in the first half and held on for the victory.
Omarion Green led the Fort scorers with 15 points. Demetris McKelvey added 12 points for the Patriots while Temple Simmons and Daniel Lee both added 7. McKelvey led the team in rebounds with 10 and Keon Brown finished with 5 rebounds.
The Patriots traveled to Goose Creek Dec. 11 and defeated the Knights 76-57 in the rematch. The Fort only had a four-point lead at the end of the third quarter, but outscored Stratford 26-11 in the final eight minutes.
McKelvey led all scorers with 23 points, 13 of which he scored in the final quarter. Green added 18 points for the Patriots while Davion Joyner added 16 and Lee added 8.
Jontae Adams led Stratford with 16 points. Ja’Rel Cheesborough and Andre Warner both added 11 points for the Knights while Caleb Pratt added 10.