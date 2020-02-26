Patriots fall to Silver Foxes in third round

Fort Dorchester was eliminated from the Class AAAAA Boys Basketball playoffs Feb. 25 with a 53-44 loss to Dutch Fork in the third round.
The Patriots (20-6) were having one of the best seasons in program history and took a nine-point lead late in the third quarter. However, Fort Dorchester turned the ball over too much in the final quarter and allowed the Silver Foxes (20-9) to rally.
“We haven’t been in this situation before so they didn’t know they needed to calm down,” Fort Dorchester coach Thomas McElveen said. “We were up by 9 at one time and I was trying to get them to slow down but they didn’t. I know it’s loud on the court but if they can’t hear the coaches they need to get closer so they can hear and then communicate with each other.”
The game featured multiple lead changes. Fort Dorchester took a 26-25 lead into the half.
Dutch Fork’s AJ Knight led all scorers with 15 points. Jarvis Green added 12 for the Silver Foxes while Jarvis McClurkin added 11.
Senior Antoine Parker led the Patriots with 14 points. Both Temple Simmons and Damari Joyner added 6 points for Fort Dorchester.
Dutch Fork advances to play Conway in the Lower State Championship game at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Florence Center. McElveen said the loss and the season are something his team can build upon.
“Our seniors have put the state on notice about Fort basketball,” McElven said. “I know a lot of people don’t think so but we aren’t going anywhere. We are going to be back strong.”